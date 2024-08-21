Sara Ali Khan gushes over Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer: ‘Genuinely love you in this’

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is gearing up for her digital debut in the highly anticipated series Call Me Bae. The trailer, released yesterday, sparked an enthusiastic response, and Sara Ali Khan has now also shared her excitement, expressing eagerness for viewers to enjoy the show. She also conveyed her affection for Ananya and wrote, “Genuinely love you in this.”

On August 21, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to share the trailer for Call Me Bae, praising it with, “@collindcunha I cannot wait for everyone to have a binge worthy blast all thanks to you! Too much fun. @ananyapanday genuinely love you in this @dharmaticent @karanjohar.”

Ananya Panday stars as a heiress from South Delhi who moves to Mumbai after her family loses all their savings. Struggling in a city apartment with a leaking roof and relying on auto-rickshaws, she faces numerous challenges. Her fortunes begin to change when she lands a job at a newsroom run by Vir Das, who initially dismisses her due to his stern and no-nonsense approach. The series chronicles her journey through adversity, showcasing her resilience and adaptability.

Call Me Bae, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The 8-part series is crafted by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the show features a diverse ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Call Me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

Advertisement

On the work front, in addition to her OTT debut in Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is also starring in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 4.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is set to appear in Anurag Basu’s eagerly awaited film Metro...In Dino, starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on November 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'