Bollywood Newswrap, August 20: Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer OUT, Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding home up for sale and more

Today, August 20, 2024, has been eventful in the film industry with several noteworthy updates. Ananya Panday’s trailer for Call Me Bae has been released, Aryan Khan and AbRam celebrated Rakhi with their cousin, and Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding home is now on the market. This news wrap covers all the major headlines from today, ensuring you’re up-to-date with the latest happenings.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 20, 2024:

1. Ananya Panday’s much-awaited Call Me Bae trailer out

Ananya Panday's upcoming series, Call Me Bae, just released its official trailer on August 20. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this comedy-drama brings together a talented cast including Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkan Jafferi, and Vihaan Samat. The trailer offers a peek into the luxurious life of Bae in New Delhi, which takes a sudden turn when her family disowns her.

The narrative then shifts to Mumbai, where Bae must adapt to her new reality. The upbeat music sets the stage for her journey, from navigating the city's public transport to embracing the challenges of a journalist's life. Call Me Bae is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from September 6.

2. Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding house listed for sale

Sonakshi Sinha’s upscale apartment in Mumbai's Bandra has been listed for sale, drawing attention from fans. This move is surprising as the actress recently married Zaheer Iqbal in the same residence. The sale was revealed through a real estate Instagram account, which posted a video showcasing the property and its price.

Advertisement

The apartment, located in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building at Bandra Reclamation, is described as a luxurious sea-facing unit. Initially a 4 BHK, the 4200 sq. ft. space has been remodeled into a spacious 2 BHK with decks. Fully furnished and featuring modern amenities, it’s currently priced at Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi also 'liked' the post, further fueling curiosity.

3. Is Alia Bhatt and Sharvari beginning Alpha’s Kashmir schedule from August 24?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have been busy filming their action thriller for the past few months. It was recently revealed that Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo in the film. Now, according to Dainik Bhaskar, the two actresses will be shooting action-packed scenes against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir from August 24.

Hrithik is rumored to reprise his role as Kabir from War and will serve as a mentor to Alia’s character. The report also mentions that Anil Kapoor will join the Kashmir schedule, though Bobby Deol won't be present.

Advertisement

4. Aryan Khan, AbRam celebrate Rakhi with cousin Alia Chhiba

Shah Rukh Khan's sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam, enjoyed a Rakhi celebration with their cousin Alia Chhiba, who tied rakhis on their wrists. While they usually spend Rakhi with their sister Suhana, this time they marked the occasion with Alia, who is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother, Vikrant. Alia shared a few pictures on Instagram, showing the brothers during the festive moment at her home. One photo featured an adorable AbRam with a lipstick mark on his cheek, while another showed Alia applying tilak on Aryan’s forehead before tying the rakhi.

5. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's biopic announced

The remarkable journey of cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, from his early days as a prodigy to becoming a World Cup hero and conquering cancer, is being made into a biopic. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, with co-production by Ravi Bhagchandka, will bring Yuvraj’s extraordinary life to the big screen. This biopic is set to honor his immense contributions to cricket and his inspiring fight against cancer, offering a powerful tribute to his legendary career and his resilience off the field. Ravi Bhagchandka, known for Sachin: A Billion Dreams, will also co-produce the project.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates and more news!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi production Paani’s teaser OUT; film set for October 18 release