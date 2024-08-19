Sara Ali Khan ties Rakhi to brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, misses Taimur and Inaya; poses for family pic with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood siblings are also joining in the festivities, with the Pataudi family's celebrations standing out. Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share joyful photos from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her father Saif Ali Khan's home, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress also expressed that she fondly missed Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Khemu.

On Instagram, Sara shared a series of photos from her Rakhi celebrations. In the first picture, she is seen applying tika, and in the second, she is tying a rakhi on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, with Jeh waiting for his turn. The third photo shows Sara giving a sweet to Jeh, with Bebo and Ibrahim looking on affectionately.

The fourth image captures the Khan family posing together, with little Jeh’s reaction standing out. In the final picture, Saif poses with his children Sara, Ibrahim, and once again, Jeh takes the spotlight.

The Patuadi fam can be seen dressed in bright festive clothes as they all unite for the celebration of a brother-sister bond!

Check out the pictures here:

Sara also took to Instagram and shared that she also missed Taimur and Inaya for Rakhi celebrations adding that she tied their rakhis to each other. Soha also shared some pictures of Inaya tying Rakhi to Tim and Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated Metro..In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal. The movie will hit theaters on November 29, 2024.

On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor. He recently completed a schedule of the movie in Budapest. While Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The mystery thriller will be released on September 13, 2024.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The movie will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

