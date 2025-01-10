EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan to star in horror comedy Jhalak; Devgn Films and Panorama Studios reunite after Shaitaan
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, who is making his debut with Azaad, is set to lead a horror comedy titled Jhalak.
Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the epic action-adventure Azaad. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Aaman will star in a horror comedy titled Jhalak. Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are reuniting for this movie after the success of the supernatural thriller Shaitaan.
After Ajay Devgn-led Shaitaan (2024), Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are coming together once again for their venture Jhalak. This film in the horror comedy space promises a mix of thrills and laughter. It is also based on a true story. Jhalak will be headlined by Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan.
Umang Vyas, who received acclaim for his Gujarati film Jhamkudi, has been roped in as the director. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of Munjya, has also joined the team. Jhalak is produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
It has been revealed that the movie is currently in pre-production, and shooting is expected to begin soon. Other details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced in upcoming months.
Talking about the movie, Ajay Devgn shared, "After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience."
Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak also expressed his excitement, saying, "Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way."
Meanwhile, Aaman Devgan’s debut film, Azaad, co-starring Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is releasing on January 17, 2025.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta admits ‘awards do matter’ for her while flaunting glory corner of house; ‘Yeh ek tonic ki tarah hote hai…’