Satyaprem Ki Katha helmer Sameer Vidwans marries AD Juilee Sonalkar; Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani shower love

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are two of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood right now. The duo collaborated last year on the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Recently, the film's director, Sameer Vidwans, took to social media to announce his marriage.

Satyaprem Ki Katha director gets married

On February 14th (Valentine's Day), National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and assistant director Juilee Sonalkar. He took to Instagram to share a picture of them together from their special day. The picture featured a selfie of Sameer and Juliee as they all smile for the camera. The caption read: HITCHED.. (wedding ring emoji) @juilee_sonalkar (red heart emoji) #wedecidedonforever"

Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik Aaryan took to the comment section and wrote, "Congratulations to Juilee and you sir." Kiara Advani penned, "Congratulations (multiple red heart emojis)." Apart from them, Sharvari Wagh, Alaya F, Amruta Shubhash, and Amruta Khanvilkar also extended their warm wishes to the newlywed.

According to News18, Sameer and Juliee have worked together for several years, with the latter working as an AD on his films. They first worked together in the 2017 film Mala Kahich Problem Nahi, followed by the National Award-winning film Anandi Gopal.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's work front

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which turned out to be a surprise success. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan's biographical film Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It will hit the big screens on June 14th this year.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Telugu action film Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has also signed Ayan Mukerji's action thriller War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. Her last outing was also Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik.

