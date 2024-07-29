Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan used to eat food listening to Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track, reveals Mona Singh

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated not only for his blockbuster films but also for his role as a devoted family man. Known for raising his children with immense love and warmth, he was recently remembered by Mona Singh, who recounted her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and his children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, which took place 20 years ago.

She revealed that Shah Rukh Khan visited the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin because his children, Suhana and Aryan, were fans of the show and used to watch its title track while eating. She admitted to being frozen in awe during that moment.

Mona Singh’s first meet with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, and Aryan

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Mona Singh discussed the viral selfie she posted from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 birthday party. Reflecting on their connection, she recalled their first meeting 20 years ago while she was filming her popular soap opera, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

She shared, “My bond with Shah Rukh started during Jassi time. Twenty years ago, when I was shooting in Film City and the sunset was happening, my director was yelling to shoot the scene quickly as we would lose the sunset. Suddenly, Shah Rukh Khan sir walked in with his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He was holding them both in his arms.”

Singh added, “He told me that both of his kids are my fans, and I froze. I couldn’t believe that was happening to me. He was just so honest and gracious, and he even told me that both Suhana and Aryan eat food while listening to the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track.”

Mona also shared that she met Suhana and Aryan at the premiere of Suhana’s debut film, The Archies. She described them as 'beautiful kids with individual personalities', finding them both 'sweet' and 'talented', and expressed her affection for them.

About Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the successful Indian adaptation of Ugly Betty, aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 2003 to 2006. It marked Mona Singh's debut and became one of the most cherished shows of its time.

Mona Singh on the work front

On the professional front, Mona Singh is working with Aryan Khan on his directorial debut, Stardom. Known for her versatility and recent success with Munjya, she is also preparing for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan in the forthcoming film, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.

