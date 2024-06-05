9 best Zee5 web series that will transport you to another world

From heart-pounding thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, ZEE5 offers an eclectic array of content that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide. With a diverse range of genres and narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling, the best Zee5 web series promises an immersive experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat and craving for more.

Let’s check out the very best that ZEE5 has to offer in the world of digital entertainment.

9 best Zee5 web series that you must add to your list

1. Kaafir

Cast: Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 1

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Zee5 web series Kaafir, featuring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, narrates the poignant tale of a Pakistani woman who unintentionally crosses the border into India and faces imprisonment. As she grapples with her predicament, a determined lawyer steps forward to champion her cause for justice and liberation.

2. The Final Call

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Kabi

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Thriller

Seasons: 1

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Another series to watch in the Zee5 web series list is The Final Call. It is an enthralling thriller series centered on a troubled pilot contemplating suicide by crashing a plane. However, the plot takes a dramatic twist as a group of passengers onboard attempt to thwart his deadly intentions.

3. Kaali

Cast: Paoli Dam, Rahul Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 2

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Kaali, one of the best web series on Zee 5, is a gritty series that traces the journey of a mother forced to delve into the underworld to safeguard her son's life. As she navigates through the dark alleys of crime, she confronts her own fears and challenges, showcasing the lengths a mother would go to protect her child.

4. Rangbaaz

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ranvir Shorey

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Crime, Drama

Seasons: 2

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Zee5 famous web series Rangbaaz draws inspiration from real-life events, unfolding a gripping crime thriller that traces the transformation of a young man from a humble background to a notorious gangster in the bustling city of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

5. State of Siege: 26/11

Cast: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

IMDb Rating: 8.9

State of Siege: 26/11, a web series on Zee 5, is a gripping series based on the tragic events of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It highlights the courageous endeavors of the NSG commandos as they bravely confront the terrorist siege at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, depicting their valor and sacrifices during the crisis.

6. Gandii Baat

Cast: Neetha Shetty, Rohit Choudhury, Anant Joshi

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Erotic, Drama

Seasons: 7

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Gandii Baat is an anthology series delving into the clandestine desires of individuals in rural India. Through a collection of stories revolving around love, lust, and betrayal, it offers a candid exploration of the often-taboo aspects of human relationships and sexuality.

7. Abhay

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Sandeepa Dhar, Elnaaz Norouzi

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Seasons: 3

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Abhay, one of Zee5 top web series, is a riveting crime thriller series showcasing Kunal Kemmu as an unconventional investigating officer adept at solving gruesome and complex murder cases through his unorthodox methods. This Zee5 thriller web series should definitely be on your list.

8. Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

Cast: Sunny Leone, Bijay Anand, Grusha Kapoor

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Biography, Drama

Seasons: 3

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Zee 5 famous web series, is a biographical series that offers an intimate portrayal of actress Sunny Leone's life journey. From her upbringing in Canada to her controversial entry into the adult film industry and eventual mainstream success, the series provides a candid exploration of her trials, triumphs, and personal evolution amidst societal scrutiny.

9. The Casino

Cast: Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi, Sudhanshu Pandey

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Crime, Drama

Seasons: 1

IMDb Rating: 6.0

The Casino is a compelling crime drama series that immerses viewers into the shadowy realm of casinos, unveiling the intricate power dynamics within a wealthy family. As the narrative unfolds, it navigates through a web of deceit, ambition, and betrayal, offering a captivating glimpse into the high-stakes world of gambling and intrigue.

Whether you're seeking adrenaline-fueled excitement, thought-provoking storytelling, or simply a captivating escape from reality, the list has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in these top-ranking ZEE5 web series. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the best that these series has to offer!

