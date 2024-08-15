Vedaa Final Advance Bookings: John Abraham and Sharvari film sells only 22000 tickets in top chains for Independence Day; Audience shows lack of urgency

Vedaa directed by Nikhil Advani and starring John Abraham, Tamannaah and Sharvari recorded poor advances as it could only manage to sell 22000 tickets in top chains for the opening day. It will heavily rely upon walk-ups for a decent turnout this Independence Day. If lucky, it may be the second most preferred movie option, only behind Stree 2 which is in a league of its own. However, as things stand, Vedaa heads into the holiday period as the third most preferred movie option for Hindi movie audiences.

Vedaa is John Abraham's first release since the all time blockbuster success of Pathaan. Pathaan released a year and a half back and it was hoped and expected that this new John Abraham movie would have more urgency among moviegoers. Sadly, that has not happened. The major clash has resulted in the division of screens and with audience having numerous options to choose from, Vedaa is clearly not the first movie to watch out for, for the majority of the viewers, this Independence Day.

Vedaa Depends On Strong Walks Ups And Great Word Of Mouth Due To Low Advance Bookings

Heavy walk-ups and great word of mouth is what is most important for Vedaa, now. It can emerge a moderate success at the box office even with Rs 60-70 crore nett on the board, knowing that it is not a steeply budgeted movie. That number itself is very difficult because of the big clash but there's no reason not to be hopeful. John Abraham in films in the similar zone, on the same day, has mostly delivered. Both Satyameva Jayate and Batla House were hits at the box office and both released on Independence Day. Interestingly, both movies locked horns with an Akshay Kumar starrer. The catch is that they didn't have a third film in the clash as big as Stree 2, ever.

Watch the Vedaa Trailer:

About Vedaa

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) is an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialled for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He is absolved of any future benefits from the government of India.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, casteism is at an all time high. Vedaa (Sharvari) is born in a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. Abhimanyu is hired to train young adults in the city of Barmer. Vedaa, despite her willingness to learn boxing, is not allowed to train. However, Abhimanyu trains her separately and makes her capable of fighting.

Will Vedaa be able to fight against casteism in Barmer or will she be yet another revolutionary who is subdued by those who hold more power? What happens to Abhimanyu? Watch Vedaa to find out.

Vedaa In Theatres

Vedaa is all set to hit theatres on 15th August, 2024. The tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

