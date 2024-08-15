Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS why he doesn’t give advice to kids Suhana and Aryan; ‘I do find myself having less knowledge…’

Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made Bollywood superstar who has fans housed in every nook and corner of the world. Hence, the audience always pins high hopes on his kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. During a recent interaction with Variety, the actor revealed that he never gives any advice to his kids. In fact, he thinks that his two elder children know more than him about the way the world perceives art or entertainment today.

The Dunki actor stated that he isn’t someone who should give anyone advice that’s because every actor in the Indian film industry goes through unique situations and circumstances. Moreover, it won’t turn out the way for his kids the way it turned out for him. Hence, he thinks everybody’s experience will have to be unique.

Further on Shah Rukh Khan also stated that he is very good with acting. Hence, when his daughter Suhana Khan comes to him saying that there’s a scene that she wants to rehearse with him, he does. However, he never tells her how to deliver the dialogue because he thinks her expression may be more relevant to how people like it in the current times.

Additionally, he is very intrigued by why people do it differently than he does, and this is one of the main reasons why he would never give them advice to them on how to do it. Talking about his son Aryan Khan who is making his directorial debut with the series Stardom, the Pathaan star stated that he does come and ask him about is a script works or if it can be shorter. To this, SRK replies “No, I like it long” as he feels it’s important to say that.

All of them often have discussions with each other about their projects but he isn’t sure if he can put it as advisory. Concluding his thoughts, King Khan divulged that both Suhana and Aryan need to roll as they feel. He also hoped to work with them and maybe at that time, we would suggest them something. “I learn and teach a lot. That’s what actors are supposed to do, give and take,” he concluded. For the unknown, Shah Rukh will be sharing the screen with Suhana in King.

