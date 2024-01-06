Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Vikram Kochhar's birthday on Dunki set; latter shares actor's touching gesture

The recently released film Dunki is earning accolades from all quarters, captivating not only the audience's hearts but also emerging as a box office success. Notably, it marks Shah Rukh Khan's third success in the year, following Jawan and Pathaan. The performances of the entire cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal, have also been widely praised. In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram shared insights into how King Khan celebrated his birthday with the film unit.

Vikram Kochhar recounts a heartfelt moment from the sets of Dunki

In a recent conversation, Vikram Kochhar shared a heartwarming moment from the sets of Dunki. Recalling a particularly memorable incident, he mentioned they were shooting for an underwater sequence throughout the night, and it happened to be his birthday the following day. Shooting continued until 3 or 4 am, and after the scene wrapped up, someone called him, informing him that 'Sir' (Shah Rukh Khan) was calling. To his surprise, upon reaching the designated area, he found three cakes on a table with SRK standing in the middle.

Vikram expresses gratitude for the fact that the Chennai Express actor ensured his presence during the celebration and joined in the festivities, going so far as to share a warm hug.

The actor also mentioned that he doesn't possess Shah Rukh's direct contact and admitted to feeling apprehensive about asking for it. Instead, he has the number of Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani. Whenever there is a need to convey a message, he communicates through her. Interestingly, he has received messages from SRK multiple times, all facilitated through Pooja.

Advertisement

Vikram Kochhar recounts his visit to Shah Rukh Khan's residence

In a recent interaction with News18, Kochhar shared his awe-inspiring experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan, describing the encounter as leaving him completely starstruck. The meeting took place at the actor's residence, Mannat, and Kochhar was invited for their first interaction.

Providing a glimpse into the grandeur of Mannat, the actor mentioned the elaborate security checks and opulent surroundings, comparing it to the security measures at an airport or a five-star hotel entrance. Despite the extravagant setting, Kochhar emphasized the Happy New Year actor's humility and genuine nature during the visit. He praised the superstar's approachability, noting that even though he had just woken up, he treated everyone as equals and made them feel at ease.

According to Vikram, collaborating with SRK was a smooth and enjoyable experience. He commended the actor for creating a relaxed environment on set, emphasizing that he is open to suggestions and encourages open conversations. Kochhar highlighted the ease with which ideas were exchanged, noting that King Khan never made anyone feel like they were working with a star, fostering a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere on the set.

In a conversation with Home Bollywud, Kochhar disclosed that the Dear Zindagi actor's house is adorned with robots, a testament to his fascination with technology. During the visit, SRK enthusiastically explained the intricacies of these robots to the guests, showcasing his tech-centric interests.

Furthermore, he shared his perspective on the remarkable transformation from being one among the crowd of SRK fans gathered outside the actor's residence some years ago to receiving an invitation to step inside Mannat.

ALSO READ: Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar praises Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani; claims trailer is just 10 percent of film