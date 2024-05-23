Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital; actor to leave for Mumbai by charter plane

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD hospital on May 22 after suffering from dehydration and heat stroke. He attended the KKR vs SRH match on May 21.

According to a report, SRK was discharged from the hospital today, May 23. Earlier today, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared that the actor was keeping well on her social media account.

Shah Rukh Khan to soon leave for Mumbai

As per a report from ANI, Shah Rukh Khan was discharged from Ahmedabad's KD hospital today, May 23. He suffered from dehydration due to excessive heat in the city after attending KKR vs SRH match on May 21.

A report from India Today also mentioned that the actor will soon be leaving for Mumbai by a charter plane.

The tweet of the media agency read, "Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital: Ahmedabad Rural SP Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration."

Have a look:

Today, May 23, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, who accompanied him to the recent KKR match in Ahmedabad, has shared news about his health on X (formerly Twitter). She also expressed gratitude to SRK's fans for their concern. Pooja stated, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

On the other hand, Juhi Chawla who is one of the co-owners of KKR with SRK, also shared in an interview that he was keeping well and will soon be up to cheer for the team.

Yesterday, May 22, Juhi, Jay Mehta, and Gauri Khan were spotted arriving at the hospital to check on the actor.

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager’s tweet on his health

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans heaved a sigh of relief after hearing the news about his well-being. Thanking his manager for the update, one person stated, “Oh God. Thank you, thank you, thank you! My heartbeat can slow down again. I can breathe!” Another user wrote, “Thank you so much for this update, we are all so relieved right now. Lots of love to @iamsrk, hope he gets well soon.”

A fan wished, “Please take good care of yourself @iamsrk … you are beyond precious to us all … love and hugs,” while another said, “King can't be down for long...can't wait for his celebrations in final now.”

On May 21, Shah Rukh was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where KKR faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After KKR bagged their ticket to the IPL finale, the team's owner was seen greeting all the players and taking a victory lap around the ground.

