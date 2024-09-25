Shah Rukh Khan 'is only one in this generation' identified with a style, says Jaaved Jaaferi; shares what sets him apart from Salman, Aamir

Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? The man has ruled the hearts and minds of audiences for the longest time and everyone who ever crossed paths with him cannot stop praising him. Jaaved Jaaferi, who worked with SRk in Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995), recently spoke to MensXP and underlined what sets the superstar apart from his contemporaries like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

When Jaaved was asked about the stardom quotient between stars of his generation and the new ones, he shared an anecdote. The 60-year-old shared that it was during the intensive shoot of Oh Darling Yeh Hai India that they got really close. Jaaferi added, “He is a very intelligent guy. Of course, he is educated but he is also an intelligent guy. Really wise. He knew where he wanted to be. And he made a point, which I knew, but he just underlined it.”

Shah Rukh Khan once explained the journey to be a star with Jaaved and asserted that one needs a certain style to stand out. “A thing that is your own. He got that. And if you notice he stands out because he has got his own style. People may make fun of it but whatever…,” Jaaferi recalled. The Dhamaal actor then mimicked the flair of Shatrughan Sinha, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra to demonstrate how certain things just belong to certain people.

Jaaved then mimicked Shah Rukh adding, “He is the only one in this generation who is identified with a style. Other actors don’t have that.” According to Jaaferi, it was SRK’s understanding of his star era that primarily made him stand out and apart. The actor continued, “Salman is also a huge star. Aamir is a star but the style content I am talking about, that’s his style. He has got a trademark on it.”

On the work front, Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar Taaza Khabar. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up to roll his upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial King. The movie will star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Varma in key roles.

