Shah Rukh Khan is very expressive but not Salman Khan, reveals Fateh helmer-actor Sonu Sood: ‘One common thing between them…’

Sonu Sood, known for his versatility, has played roles as a villain in Dabangg and a loyal friend in Happy New Year. He shared insights on working with Shah Rukh Khan, who is expressive, and Salman Khan, who is more reserved but equally caring. Despite their differences, both Khans share a deep sense of care for those around them.

In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Sonu Sood recalled working with Bollywood superstars. Reflecting on his time with Shah Rukh Khan, he shared that their collaboration was particularly memorable due to their extensive travels together.

From London to America, the duo often flew on chartered flights with a small group of five or six people, creating a lively and fun atmosphere. The Fateh actor fondly recalled those moments filled with games, laughter, and quality time spent together.

Discussing Salman Khan, he described him as a man of few words but immense warmth. He noted, "Salman Khan is not good at expressing himself, but if he likes somebody, he loves them from his heart. He will make sure that the person knows that he is caring for you."

Sonu contrasted Salman’s reserved demeanor with SRK’s openness, saying, "In the case of Shah Rukh Khan, he is a very expressive person. If he likes something, he makes sure to convey it."

Despite their contrasting personalities, Sonu Sood highlighted a shared trait between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "One common thing between them is that despite all the success, they know how to take care of individuals around them."

Meanwhile, Sonu’s much-anticipated action thriller Fateh, which also marks his debut as a director, hit theaters yesterday, January 10. The high-octane film stars Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Sood, promising an adrenaline-filled cinematic experience.

