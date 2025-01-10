Fateh: Sonu Sood spills beans about inflated film budgets; 'an actor scheduled to shoot in the morning...'

Sonu Sood is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and is known for his generosity, social work, and unfiltered views. The actor, who has directed his upcoming film recently, discussed the excessive spending in the film industry and highlighted how inflated budgets due to large crews and actor delays add to it. Sonu compared it with his approach, which personally ensured cost-cutting for his upcoming film, Fateh's production.

In a new interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonu Sood shared that the overspending on films doesn't often reflect on the big screen. He revealed that a lot of unnecessary money goes into managing an actor's delays to arrive on sets and taking large crews for overseas shoot

Sood described, "For example, an actor scheduled to shoot in the morning might arrive at 3 in the afternoon. In between shots, actors sit inside their vans and only come out slowly once the setup is ready – meanwhile, the meter is still running."

Also, he explained that there is a trend where producers take unnecessarily large teams of 150-200 people to shoot in foreign locations, which adds to the budget. However, they require 100 people to shoot.

However, the director took a different approach because he traveled alone to the U.S. for a sequence and hired a local team of just 12 people. They shot at popular locations like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, where taking permission and managing a short crew proved cost-effective.

Citing another example, he mentioned, "When I went to Dubai to shoot, I only took six people, along with actors. I hired people there. Because I was also the film producer, I was able to save so much, and other producers take 50-100 people abroad."

Fateh, directed and co-produced by Sonu Sood, stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The film was released in theatres on January 10.

