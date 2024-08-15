Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his self-imposed hiatus after Zero; REVEALS Siddharth Anand had Pathaan title ‘for the last 15-20 years’

Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career boasts of several box office movies that later became iconic. But there also have been a handful of films that didn’t do great business like the 2018 movie Zero. After the comedy-drama film co-starring Anushka Sharma, the megastar took a break from leading any film but made special appearances in many. While talking to Variety, he spoke about his hiatus.

The Dunki actor stated that the break wasn’t because of the films. Revealing more about his way of working, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he has always maintained that the day he doesn’t feel like getting up in the morning, he doesn’t want to work. “It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest,” he exclaimed.

SRK also revealed that one fine day, he woke up and called the producer of his movie and informed him that he wouldn’t work for a year noting that it was “very unprofessional of me” as he was doing the film in January, and he made the call in December. Talking more about the incident, the Pathan star stated that the producer was in disbelief as he never sat ideal for an entire year. So, he told him that if he didn’t like the movie, he could simply say no to it.

Advertisement

Then, after a year and a half passed, the producer, who was backing the movie, called SRK and said that he was surprised that he actually wasn’t working. “So, I just didn’t want to work. I just didn’t want to act,” King Khan stated adding that he didn’t feel like acting because for him acting is very organic.

In the same interview with the publication, the star spoke about his action thriller movie, Pathaan which marked his come back to the big screen after the break. He said that director Siddharth Anand had the title on hold for the last 15-20 years. He also recalled Sid telling him that if he ever makes a film called Pathaan, he would make it with him in it or else he wouldn’t make it.

According to him, it all came along as they signed it in 15 minutes. Talking about 2023 mass entertainer, Jawan, he stated that it was a genre of South Indian films that he hadn’t done till then. Since these were the two things he didn’t work on earlier, he did them. While the public might see it as his way of reinventing himself after a sabbatical and coming back since they did so well, he says that it wasn’t a well-thought-out plan but it all fell into place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS why he doesn’t give advice to kids Suhana and Aryan; ‘I do find myself having less knowledge…’