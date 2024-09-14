Shah Rukh Khan praised Bhuvan Bam and gave him a head massage during their first meeting; YouTuber recalls, ‘I still have a…’

Imagine getting a head massage from Shah Rukh Khan; what in the world, oh good lord! Youtuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam has been that one-in-a-zillion lucky guy who experienced this. While speaking to India Today recently, Bam recalled his first meeting with the superstar for his YouTube sequence Titu Talks, and it’s one of a dreamy kind. Read on.

Bam, who is busy promoting the second season of his web show Taaza Khabar, broke into enthusiasm when asked about Shah Rukh Khan. He started by saying, "What can I say about the King?" and then added, “I first met him on the set of Titu Talks. He even gave me a head massage! Shortly after, I won a Filmfare award for my short film Plus Minus, and I remember SRK Sir calling me ‘one of the great talents of this country.’ I still have a GIF of that video saved on my phone.”

Last year in March, the seasoned YouTuber even shared a heartwarming picture with SRK and wrote alongside, “Choti choti aakhein, badey badey khwaab”. This was met with a sea of reactions from the internet. While one user wrote, “Man with zero haters (heart eye emojis)” Another added, “King of Bollywood and king of YouTube (crown and heart emoji).” Check out this internet-breaking post by Bhuvan Bam here:

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

Bhuvan Bam’s upcoming Taaza Khabar 2, on the other hand, is a fantasy-drama series exploring the consequences of Vasya's miraculous gift. The YouTube description of the show reads, “Set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai, this season promises to take viewers on an intense journey as Vasya grapples with the loss of his power and faces life-threatening challenges.”

Directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under BB Ki Vines Productions, the show is being written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. While Bhuvan Bam reprises his role as Vasant Gawde, actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, and Nitya Mathur add stars to the thrilling narrative.

Taaza Khabar 2 will start streaming on Disney+ Hostar on September 27.

