Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan are not ‘delulu’, says Varun Dhawan; opens up on the need for Bollywood to reinvent for relevance

Varun Dhawan has been associated with the Indian film industry for more than a decade now. While dealing with his career highs and lows, he has also seen Bollywood grow from strength. But now, the new dad feels it’s time to reinvent the industry to stay relevant. He also stated that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are not delusional and are aware of what’s happening.

While talking to Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Varun Dhawan stated that stars and filmmakers have to move forward. He elaborated that those who are in powerful positions, who have been doing the same things for years, “unki ek umar ho gai hai (They have reached a certain age limit).” He added that even though they’re at the helm, they do not recognize the importance of changing with the times.

The Bhediya actor stated that everyone, including himself, will have to change to stay relevant. When the host mentioned that reinvention is important but becomes difficult with age, Varun agreed, adding that it does get harder because people don’t want to accept change. When the prevalence of 'yes men' in the industry was brought up, Varun opined that this isn’t the case with bigger stars.

According to him, this syndrome is with those who are upcoming or who haven’t reached the top yet. But it’s not the same with people who are already on a stature. “Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, they are not delulu (delusional). They are aware of what’s happening,” the Bawaal actor expressed.

Advertisement

Recently, Varun was in an exclusive conversation with us, during which he shared advice for aspiring actors who want to make it big in Bollywood. Dhawan stated that people should use social media to its fullest potential and showcase themselves to filmmakers and producers. “I'm not saying everyone should become an influencer, but whatever work you do, you have to put it out there. Jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai (What is visible sells),” the actor opined.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan has THIS advice for outsiders trying to make it big in Bollywood; ‘Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai’