EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan & more to join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt for Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration

Raj Kapoor is considered one of the greatest actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Kapoor family and many Bollywood stars are uniting to celebrate the icon's 100th birth anniversary. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and more will be joining Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the entire Kapoor clan for this grand celebration.

The venue PVR, Infinity Mall, Andheri West, will be transformed to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor. The Kapoor family, including Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others, are set to come together to honor the legend.

Pinkvilla has learned about the event's star-studded guest list. Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Jeetendra, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and more will be in attendance to pay their respects. Some international film personalities and delegates from global film festivals are also expected to grace the event.

As part of this grand celebration, ten famous films of Raj Kapoor, including Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker, will be shown in special screenings at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across 135 locations nationwide. The screenings of the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival have been priced at an affordable rate.

The premiere night is reserved for the crème de la crème of cinema lovers. An exclusive open-air screening accompanied by a live orchestra performing Shankar-Jaikishan's melodies is being organized.

The Kapoor family has also decided to show never-seen-before footage from Raj Kapoor's videos from his film's making to add to the nostalgia. The evening will conclude with a toast to the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema, followed by a stunning firework display with the echo of Raj Kapoor's 'The Show Must Go On' in the air.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. They spent the afternoon remembering the life of Raj Kapoor.

