EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan has THIS advice for outsiders trying to make it big in Bollywood; ‘Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai’

Varun Dhawan is an industry insider who is born to popular film director, David Dhawan. But over the years, the actor proved his mettle and hence, today he is named among the top actors of Bollywood. Recently, he joined Atlee and the team of Baby John in the newest episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass. While responding to some burning fan questions, he also advised outsiders trying to make it big in Bollywood. According to Varun, “Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai (What is visible, do sell).”

During the recently-hosted Pinkvilla Masterclass, Varun Dhawan was asked what should an outsider do to make a lasting impact on the directors and producers. Responding to this, the Bhediya actor stated that he is a director's son and his brother is also a filmmaker. Hence, he would like young actors to use social media to the fullest.

Varun further divulged, “I believe you need to get yourself out there today for sure. It's very difficult to keep yourself only behind the scenes and then someone to see you and bet on you. That will make your chances less. So, you have to get yourself at least a little bit out there.”

He added that if someone wants to become a proper actor, then they must start putting stuff out there. Speaking about one of his very close friends from the industry, the new dad stated that he is also an actor but he was refusing he go on social even though he had done a lot of ads. This is when Varun told him “Bro, it's not about that you. You got to put it out so that if a director sees it, he sees a little bit of your work he'll take you.”

He concluded by stating, “I'm not saying everyone should become an influencer but whatever work you do you have to put it out. Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai (What is visible, do sell).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in director Kalees’s action-thriller, Baby John. The movie starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024.

