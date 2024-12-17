EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gives an update on Salman Khan's next with Atlee; ‘It's going to be out of this world’

After delivering the blockbuster Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee is preparing for his next cinematic spectacle. A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla that this film will be a reincarnation-themed action drama, showcasing Salman Khan in an avatar unlike anything seen before. Adding to the buzz, Varun Dhawan teased fans, calling the movie 'out of this world' and fueling anticipation for what’s to come.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Atlee shared insights about his next film A6, revealing, “A6 really consumes a lot of time and energy. I think we have almost finished the script and we are in the prep stage. Soon, I think, bang on announcement with God's blessing we will have.”

Varun Dhawan cheekily teased fans about the film, saying, “PAH! It's going to be out of this world. People don't know what's going to hit them. I've heard and seen very little bit of the visualization. It is unbelievable what he's putting together. He's working relentlessly on this quietly, humbly and... PAH!”

When asked about Salman Khan being part of his next project, Atlee responded, “Wait for the casting. I'm definitely going to surprise everyone. You're going to get really surprised. And not being pompous, I think definitely it's going to be a proudest film for our country, for sure, which we are trying to pull.”

He further added, “Just pray for us because we want a lot of blessings. Of course, the energy is there. We need a lot of blessings. Those things should happen. I think that is on the edge. That's going to happen in a few weeks. And we will have the best announcement coming soon to you all.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next big release, Baby John, set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. The action-packed film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles. Directed by Kalees, Baby Jon is creating quite a buzz, especially with the announcement of special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra, adding to the excitement.

The film’s music, including songs like Nain Matakka, Bandobast, and Pikley Pom, has already garnered massive appreciation from fans. Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, and produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, Baby Jon is all set to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience this December.

