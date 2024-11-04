Shah Rukh Khan thanks DJ Ganesh for playing at his birthday bash in special note; latter calls it ‘best Diwali gift’

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 59th birthday in style, surrounded by his family and closest friends. DJ Ganesh, who plays at many high-profile Bollywood parties, was also present at the superstar’s birthday bash. He shared a special note of gratitude that he received from SRK and called it the ‘best Diwali gift.’

On November 3, 2024, DJ Ganesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of a laptop that had a message signed by Shah Rukh Khan. It read, “To, D.J. Ganesh, Thank you for Entertaining us... Always. Love (SRK’s signature) 02/11/2024.”

In the caption, DJ Ganesh expressed, “A Special Note From the king Himself, @iamsrk. I feel so blessed to have been part of Sir Srk Parties the last few years. It feels like the best Diwali gift I could ask for.”

Have a look at the post!

DJ Ganesh’s friends and followers took to the comments section of the post and congratulated him. One person said, “This is Big! Just Love & Respect for you Always,” while another stated, “One of the best Diwali Gift.” A comment read, “Moments to cherish forever.”

The artist also posted the note on his Instagram Stories and captioned it with a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Advertisement

He stated, “Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho... toh hamesha dil ki suno... aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo...jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari (In life, if you want to become something, achieve something, win something... then always listen to your heart... and if the heart does not answer then close your eyes and take your mother and father's name… the win will be yours, only yours). Sir SRK.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shared a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday, @iamsrk.” The King actor also celebrated his birthday at a meet and greet event with fans on November 2.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh breaks into bhangra with Marwari fan at Jaipur concert; says, ‘Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai’