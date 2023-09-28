EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh recalls first meeting with Salman Khan in Dubai; reveals he got invited to Galaxy

DJ Ganesh, a popular figure in Bollywood for his music, recently shared insights into his experiences in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He reminisced about his initial encounter with Salman Khan in Dubai, where he had the opportunity to perform for the superstar. Ganesh also disclosed that he received an invitation to visit Salman's home, Galaxy.

DJ Ganesh, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, shared details of his experience performing for Salman Khan in Dubai. He mentioned, “In March I played for Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan's film’s party). Then in April, I got a call from my friend Raghav Sharma. He asked me, 'Can you do a show for Salman sir in Dubai?' So that was my other opportunity to showcase my talent in front of one and only Salman sir. That was a big day for me. April first week he called and I started working on the sets of what I can do for him. I researched what he liked. Salman sir really likes house music. I made some entry tracks, remixes from his movies. I still remember when I played in Dubai, when he entered, he was really happy. He enjoyed the music every bit.”

DJ Ganesh discusses his memorable photo with Salman Khan and visit to his Galaxy home

DJ Ganesh described the moment when he had a picture taken with Salman Khan at the DJ console during his performance. He said 'It was my dream moment when Salman sir was on the console and he was just happy at that moment. I still remember after that day I met him in Dubai only. He told me the music was very good, said 'You should come to Galaxy some time and meet me to discuss music.'

Discussing his visit to Salman’s home in Mumbai, Ganesh shared, “After a few days, I think in May, I went to meet him in Galaxy. I showed some music to him. He really liked it and told me we'll do something in the future. He asked me to have dinner with him. He spoke to me in Marathi also. That was a big day for me. Galaxy to Bandra station, I walked and thought, 'What's happening with me?' I had seen him in movies, theaters since I was a kid.”

