WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh breaks into bhangra with Marwari fan at Jaipur concert; says, ‘Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai’

Diljit Dosanjh’s craze has taken over India as he goes from city to city during his Dil-Luminati Tour. After performing in Delhi for two days, he recently mesmerized the audience in Jaipur. The singer’s interaction with a Marwari fan during the concert has been winning hearts on the internet. Diljit honored the fan’s ‘pagdi’ and also broke into a bhangra with him.

Today, November 4, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Diljit Dosanjh’s team shared a sweet video from last night’s concert in Jaipur. In the video, Diljit, dressed in a white outfit, was seen standing with a fan, who was also wearing a white kurta. He asked everyone to clap for the guy’s ‘pagdi.’

The singer then said, “Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai; yeh humare desh ki yahi khoobsurti hai; har 2, 3, 4 ghante baad humari boli change ho jaati hai, humara khaana change ho jaata hai; yeh humare desh ki yeh beauty hai (This turban is our pride; this is the beauty of our country; every 2, 3, 4 hours our speech changes, our food changes; this is the beauty of our country).”

Diljit Dosanjh continued, “Aur hum jahan jahan se hai, koi Jaipur se hai, koi Gujarat se hai, koi Delhi se hai, Haryana se hai, Punjab se hai, hum sabko pyaar karte hai (And wherever we are from, someone is from Jaipur, someone from Gujarat, someone from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, we love everyone).”

He said that with everyone, we loved this country as well. Diljit then asked the fan if he was a Marwari, to which he said yes. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor asked the audience to applaud for the Marwaris.

Diljit started singing Main Hoon Punjab and gave a twist to his trademark line by saying, “Mera bhai Marwari aa gaya oye.” The duo then danced together on the stage.

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh has worked in two movies, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, in 2024. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that he is a part of the comedy film No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

