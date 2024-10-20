‘Shah Rukh Khan was the definition of cool in complete sense’ recalls Rahul Dev: ‘He was a graced child’

Actors Rahul Dev and Shah Rukh Khan share a common educational background, having both attended St Columba’s School in New Delhi, where Shah Rukh was Rahul’s senior. In a recent interview, Rahul reflected on their school days and highlighted the Don 2 actor's exceptional talents, noting that he was "cool in a complete sense and was a graced child in school." He also added that he could have been a scientist, as he was "not a spoiled brat."

In a chat with Mamaraazi, he explained, “Our school was the first one to introduce computers in the country. There was an aptitude test for that. Only 20 kids got selected for it. Shah Rukh Khan was among the 20. He was the lead in the musicals and those were very serious shows."

He went on to say that Shah Rukh has always been involved in theater and performed well academically. Rahul noted that he had never seen Shah Rukh come in second in any sport.

He described him as not being a boring nerd, but rather the true definition of "cool". He emphasized that Shah Rukh was not a spoiled brat, but rather a graced child.

In another interview with Connect FM Canada, Dev reminisced about being on the same cricket team as Don 2 actor during their school days, where SRK played as the wicket-keeper and Rahul was a fast bowler.

Advertisement

He recalled that Shah Rukh received the Sword of Honour award that year. Rahul also mentioned that SRK showcased remarkable talent in various sports, including football, hockey, and cricket, during their time at school.

“I don’t find it surprising that SRK has become a superstar. There will be no Shah Rukh Khan in the next 1000 years,” Rahul had said. The school friends starred together in the 2001 film Asoka.

In a previous interview with The Lallantop, singer Palash Sen, who was also a classmate of Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his belief that SRK would achieve something greater than a career in films. He described Shah Rukh as an exceptionally intelligent individual, noting the impressive academic results he achieved in school.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma sell off Bandra house worth Rs 22 crore; Details inside