Mismatched Season 3 Review: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli spearheaded coming-of-age drama continues to remain a cute, fuzzy, warm and uplifting show

Mismatched Season 3 resumes three years following the events of its predecessor, with Dimple (Prajakta Koli) grappling with a lack of direction after failing to secure a spot at the prestigious NNIT run by Miss Nandini Nahata (Dipannita Sharma). Meanwhile, Rishi (Rohit Saraf) thrives at NNIT in Hyderabad, deeply involved in the groundbreaking "Betterverse" project. Their long-distance relationship faces significant strain, leading Dimple to make a pivotal decision to join Siddharth Sir's (Rannvijay Singha) new institute, conveniently located next to NNIT. This move is not just about rekindling her career but also about staying close to Rishi. The season explores the complexities of their relationship, career ambitions, and the evolving dynamics among a fresh batch of students at the university.

What Works for Mismatched: Season 3

Mismatched: Season 3 excels in its seamless narrative flow, making the five hours of content feel incredibly engaging and swift. The vibrant, upbeat vibe of the show continues to charm, with each character bringing layers of relatability, naivety, and vulnerability. The conflicts introduced are both interesting and organically woven into the story, providing depth without feeling contrived. Mismatched has carved out its niche with its blend of college romance and tech-centric storyline, serving as a refreshing take on the coming-of-age genre. This season delights in filling viewers with cheerfulness and optimism, perfectly capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and discovery. The fans of the show are going to love what they watch, that's for sure.

What Doesn't Work for Mismatched: Season 3

There's little to critique in Mismatched Season 3 as it delivers precisely what it promises. Some might feel the narrative and character development parallel many Western shows in the same genre, but the execution is so well done that it doesn't detract from the overall experience. The show maintains its charm and does not falter in keeping the audience engaged.

Performances in Mismatched Season 3

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli continue to shine, providing nuanced performances that anchor the series. Muskkan Jaferi stands out with her vivacious portrayal, adding significant humor and depth to her character. Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina share a sweet chemistry and their storyline is particularly endearing. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade add elegance and maturity to the ensemble, while Lauren Robinson, as a new character, fits seamlessly into the cast. All actors contribute to the show's strength, delivering performances that resonate with the audience.

Final Verdict of Mismatched Season 3

Mismatched Season 3 not only lives up to its previous seasons but also enhances the narrative with new layers of emotional and professional growth for its characters. It's a delightful watch that appeals to teens, young adults, and even parents, offering a heartwarming look at love, ambition, and the trials of young adulthood. The show maintains its unique charm, making it a must-watch for fans of the series and also the new watchers.

Mismatched: Season 3 now streams on Netflix, Go watch now.

