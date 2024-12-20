Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Zee5's mystery thriller starring Sharib Hashmi online 

As 2024 ends, ZEE5 is all set to delight its fans with an intriguing mystery thriller web series, Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar. Featuring a talented cast and gripping storyline, the series' trailer promises to be a rollercoaster of suspense, mystery, and drama that will make you rethink every scene you watch.

Moreover, its unpredictable plot, with relentless twists and turns, makes it a perfect watch before the weekend. Get ready for an unforgettable, thrilling ride next weekend!

When and where to watch Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar is set to premiere on December 27, 2024, on ZEE5. It will be available to premium users and audiences worldwide who can access the show.

Official trailer and plot of Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

The mystery-thriller web series is based on Ved, who finds himself in chaos and difficulty after his wife, Meera, vanishes without a trace, leaving him in a fix. As he sets out to find her and uncover the mystery around Meera's disappearance, he finds unusual clues, shocking details, and confusing leads. It all creates a mess for him to organize and blurs the line between reality and illusion.

The situation becomes worse when an unknown woman enters the situation and claims to be his wife. Moreover, his daughter identifies her, making the police doubt Ved's story, and he is left alone to solve the mystery.

The official trailer of Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar, dropped on December 16, 2024, has already intrigued audiences. It begins with Ved sitting in a police station with his little daughter as they report his wife's disappearance and wait for some news about her. Suddenly, a woman enters the scene and claims to be his wife, while Ved's daughter runs towards her and identifies her as her mother.

It confuses Ved and increases chaos in his life because he doesn't recognize her and insists on filing a missing person report for his wife, Meera. Taking note of the scene, police suspect Ved's sanity. The trailer ends on a gripping note, showcasing Ved engaging in volatile behavior at home as he tries to protect his daughter from the mysterious woman, leaving us with many cliffhangers.

Cast and crew of Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on December 27, 2024, featuring a talented cast, including Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi in key roles. They are known for their versatility, and the series's director, Prabal Baruah's vision, has brought a fascinating plot to life.

