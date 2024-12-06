Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zaara co-star Divya Dutta says she was 'heartbroken' when fake rumor of his arrival was circulated in her college, recalls why she couldn't do Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan's charm and gracious nature has always been admired by other actors in the industry. Recently, Divya Dutta shared some heartwarming memories related to the actor from her college days when rumors circulated on the campus announcing his arrival and left her excited. But she was left heartbroken when the rumors turned out to be fake. The actress also shared that she was interested in playing Preity Zinta's role in Dil Se.. but couldn't because her looks were similar to the other lead, Manisha Koirala in the film.

In a new interview with Digital Commentary, Divya Dutta shared that she was studying in college when a buzz spread across the campus that Shah Rukh Khan would visit to meet his cousin sister there. Since he was playing the character of 'Abhimanyu' on a TV show back then, he was considered a national crush, and Dutta wanted to meet him.

Recalling the incident, she said, "He didn't come and heartbreak hua bahut zor se. Kisi ne toh bohot galat rumor uda diya.” (He never came. That heartbreak hit hard because someone had spread the wrong rumor.)

Years later, the actress recalled that she met King Khan when he was shooting for Dil Se.. on the chaotic streets of Connaught Place. She shared that the Bollywood superstar was shooting and stayed inside a jeep at the set when the crowds surrounded him and chanted his name.

Despite the noise, the Veer Zaara actress fondly remembered how King Khan asked her how he could help her. Dutta emphasized that she was transfixed by how the actor managed the huge fan following, which made her nervous quickly.

Dutta reflected on her emotions during that meeting and explained that she was happy to meet an actor like Khan who was so kind and helpful actor. But, fans soon began to notice her. Recalling the moment she said, "Unko pyaar se dekh rahe hai (fans), mujhe ghoor rahe hai ki yeh kon hai, isko itni importance mil rahe hai." (All eyes were on me, wondering who I was and why I got this special attention.)

While Divya had an unforgettable time working with Shah Rukh in Veer Zaara, she revealed she also wanted to work in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. and wanted to play Preity Zinta's role but couldn't.

Sharing the reason, she said, "I wanted to do Preity Zinta's role in Dil Se.. but Mani sir very clearly said I would love to take you, but you two will look the same (Manisha Koirala), and he had a reason there." Divya Dutta concluded saying SRK is among her favorite co-actors, who learn and pass on his wisdom to others.

