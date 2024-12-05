Baghban's Divya Dutta says she hated herself in a scene with Amitabh Bachchan; recalls Big B told her 'Tum acha behave nahi kar rahi ho'

Baghban is a heart-touching tale about an elderly couple who is forced to live separately since none of their kids want to take care of both parents. In the film, Divya Dutta plays the negative role of their daughter-in-law, who isn’t polite to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the movie. While she aced her part, the actress recently admitted hating a scene she shot with Big B. She also revealed that the megastar told her, ‘Tum acha behave nhi kar rahi ho (You’re not behaving well).’ Read on to know more.

Divya Dutta is an avid Amitabh Bachchan fan who has been mimicking him since she was a child. When she finally started working with him in Baghban, the actress was in two minds. During a conversation with Digital Commentary, when the host mentioned a particular scene from the film, the actress quickly said, “I hate myself in that scene.”

For context, Divya is talking about the scene in which she lashes out at her father-in-law (played by Big B) when her son uses the money given to him for his shoes to repair his grandfather’s spectacles.

She then shared the conversation the veteran Indian star had with her. She recalled being smitten by him and then doing such negative scenes with the Piku actor. Since she was new at that time, she wasn’t able to disconnect herself emotionally from her reel life.

Sensing this, Senior Bachchan came to her and jokingly said, “Tum acha behave nhi kar rahi ho, mere fans ko acha nhi lagega. (You’re not behaving well; my fans won’t like it.) If you’re nasty to me, my fans are going to come after you with hockey.”

Advertisement

Responding to him, the Sharmajee Ki Beti actress said she was just doing her job and saying her lines. While the Wazir star didn’t say anything, he looked at her and made it evident that he was conveying, ‘Exactly, you’re doing your job. Don’t take it so seriously that you take it home along with you.’ This is how the mahanayak taught Divya how to disconnect.

Baghban also starred Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, and many others.

ALSO READ: Meet actor raised by single mother, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & many big stars; also dreamed of being Yash Chopra heroine