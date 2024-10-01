Shahid Kapoor can’t contain his excitement as he regrows his hair after Deva’s cropped appearance; shares hilarious VIDEO with fans

Shahid Kapoor stays active on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of his personal life and professional journey with his fans and followers. He is set to appear next in Deva, sporting a short hairstyle and a stubbly beard. Recently, he shared a hilarious video celebrating the return of his hair growth.

Today, on October 1, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a quirky video. In a small video clip, he was seen sporting a black t-shirt paired with stylish sunglasses. The actor was seemingly sitting in a car while he recorded the video and nodded his head with quirky expressions. He captioned the post alongside, "Baal arele hai..." (Hair is coming back)

Adding to the quirk, he also added the song Shaitan Ka Saala from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 in the background.

The humorous post left all the Jab We Met actor’s fans in splits as they couldn’t stop reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Music exactly matching to situation" another fan wrote, "perfect song for the situation" while a third fan quipped, "I will be the happiest person on this earth that day" and several fans dropped multiple laughter, red-heart and nazar amulet emojis in the comments section.

It was nearly a week back, that Shahid dropped a video announcing the shoot wrap of his film, Deva. In the video, he was seen dressed in his tough cop avatar and surrounded by his team members of the film. The entire crew was seen singing the hit track Dhan Te Nan from the actor’s film, Kaminey, in which he portrayed Guddu.

Reacting to the sweet gesture, the actor thanked them, sent flying kisses, and sizzled the dance stage with the iconic hookstep with Bosco Martis, who was also present on the stage. “When DEVA did the dhante naan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling,” the post was captioned.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the eagerly-awaited film, Deva features Shahid, Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait in key roles. It is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The high-octane action thriller is poised to release next year on February 14, 2025.

