Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar’s BTS PICS with Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever and Ranjeet go viral on the internet; fan says ‘Ab ayega maja’

The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 is palpable. Most recently, Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever and Ranjeet's latest pictures from the sets have stirred the internet.

Several BTS pictures from Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial, Housefull 5 have been piquing the audience’s interest in the film. Meanwhile, a couple of pictures from the movie sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever, and Ranjeet have surfaced on the internet.

The pictures have been shared by a fan page that features Akshay and Riteish sweetly getting clicked with a fan in Gijón, Asturias. In another photo, Akshay, Johny, and Ranjeet are flashing bright smiles as they pose together for a photo. While the Singham Again actor and the legendary actor were sitting on the stairs, the beloved comedian was standing alongside.

Reacting to the post, fans couldn’t help expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Ab ayega maja" while several users were reminded of the iconic signature style of Ranjeet and Akshay as they wrote, "dono karenge ab fir se Aaheeey!" and another user wrote, "Papa Ranjeet Aaheeey!"

Additionally, Johny Lever also posted a picture with his co-stars expressing, "It’s full house or HOUSEFULL ?"

On Monday, Chunky Panday also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the rest of his co-stars including Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda, and Dino Morea as they went sightseeing to historical places in Cherbourg, France.

Several pictures also showed the actor posing alongside a river and other picturesque locations of the city. The post was captioned, "The Beaches of Normandy WW2 and The Titanics Final Voyage . So much history to this place" followed by a black, gray, and white heart emoji.

The fifth installment in the beloved franchise of Housefull was announced last year. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie features a stellar star cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea.

Additionally, as Pinkvilla exclusive informed you Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma will be the leading ladies seen in prominent roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

