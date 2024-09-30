Housefull 5: Chunky Panday’s birthday celebrations ft Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and more look like a riot; WATCH

Chunky Panday has had a working birthday this time, as he was busy in the shooting of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 in Spain and France. The actor has also been consistent in sharing several interesting BTS glimpses with his team members from the shoot. Recently, the actor offered a peek into his joyous birthday celebration on the movie sets with Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and more.

A while back, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel from his 62nd birthday celebration on the sets of Housefull 5. The small video clip juxtaposed several fun-filled pictures with his co-stars. The first picture featured the birthday boy standing in front of a scrumptious cake while Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Nikitin Dheer and director Tarun Mansukhani were standing beside him.

The table was decorated with colorful balloons. Nonetheless, it was Riteish Deshmukh’s antic that stole the limelight, who was seen posing with an orange and a white colored balloon placed on Chunky’s chest. The entire team flashed bright smiles for the picture. The following picture was rather a goofy one where we can see Dino standing behind Chunky striking a hilarious pose.

Another couple of pictures were enough to prove that the team had a blast. One of the pictures also showed Chunky’s room being decorated with a Happy Birthday banner with a cake place on the bed. "A Birthday at Sea The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my Face #housefull5," the post was captioned.

Several fans thronged the comments section, sending their heartfelt wishes to Chunky.

On his birthday, Panday had shared a reel of BTS pictures from Spain, consisting of his solo photographs on scenic locations and some of them with his co-star Johny Lever. In the caption, the actor wrote, “From Tezaab to housefull5. Incredible journey with this extraordinary Gentlemen @iam_johnylever. Bilbao spain #housefull5.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is slated to grace the big screens on June 6, 2025. The comic entertainer is set against the backdrop of a cruise ship led by Akshay Kumar.

