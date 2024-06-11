EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Vishk Rebound’s Naila Grrewal calls Rohit Saraf ‘in-house’ Seema Taparia; latter’s reaction will leave you in splits

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's hit film Ishq Vishk, which was released in 2003, remains a favorite among audiences. Now, its highly anticipated sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is on the brink of release. Ahead of its premiere, the cast, including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and others, engaged in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

In the midst of the conversation, Rohit Saraf was humorously labeled as 'Seema Aunty' (a reference to Seema Taparia), eliciting a hilarious reaction from the actor that will leave you in splits.

Rohit Saraf on being called 'Seema aunty'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan likened ships to friendships and extended the metaphor to relationships, expressing his hope for meaningful connections. Rohit Saraf interjected, asking, "Tumhare pass hai nai kya abhi? (You don’t have it yet?)" Jibraan responded, "Tum dhund kaha rahe ho abhi (You are not looking for it). He further added, "Rohit is going to start finding it."

Naila Grrewal joined the conversation and jokingly referred to Rohit as ‘our in-house Seema aunty.’ Surprised, Rohit asked, "Me?" He clarified, "I am the opposite. Girls, please listen, do not hate me. I know most girls hate Seema Aunty. I am not Seema Aunty, firstly. Secondly, I do not believe in adjustment. Do not adjust me."

Advertisement

Watch the interview here:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound follows the 2003 blockbuster Ishq Vishk, marking the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, which propelled them to fame. Renowned for its charming love narrative, the film deeply connected with audiences. Now, nearly two decades later, the sequel arrives, with Gen Z actors taking the lead roles.

The trailer for Ishq Vishk Rebound immerses viewers into the realm of friendship and situationship love. It depicts a modern love story where Pashmina and Rohit undergo breakups with their respective partners, only to discover a mutual attraction between them.

In addition to the main cast comprising Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film features Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Ishq Vishk Rebound, presented by Tips Films, is slated for release in theaters on June 21, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Have Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao already watched Ishq Vishk Rebound? Rohit Saraf reveals