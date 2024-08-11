Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput drops 'happy memories' from her travel journal ft husband and kids; pens 'take me back to Spain'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the loveliest couples in the industry. The couple recently went to London, Spain, and other places to spend quality time with their kids Misha and Zain. Days after their return to Mumbai, Mira took to her social media account and shared glimpses from their abroad vacation as she recalled the happy memories.

On Sunday, August 11, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures as she missed her abroad vacation with her husband Shahid Kapoor, and kids Misha and Zain.

The post features the family enjoying their time in different places in London, Spain, and other locations. She also elaborated on each picture in her caption. The last picture shows the couple posing together with a scenic background.

Sharing the pictures, Mira captioned it, "Sunday flip book." She further gave a detail of each image as the first one is from a museum of illusions and she wrote, "but this family’s crazy is not one of them."

Shahid's wife added, "2. Customary posey photo 3. Current Sunday mood.. take me back to Spain 4. A mountain of people in the Munich Olympic Park.. even if they couldn’t see Taylor Swift, they camped out to hear! 5. I like to pick up one dinner setting from my travels. This one is a hand painted Spanish ceramic set with all the frills 6. Happy bums & happy memories.. atleast that’s what I was hoping for after a hectic day of sightseeing planned by this over enthusiastic mom. 7. Crockery obsession continues. 8. Home cooked khaana we were shamelessly starving for with a side of lots of family tales."

She added a kiss and a hand emoji for the last image. Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra were seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Shahid who is best known for movies like Haider, Ishq Vishk, Kaminey, Kabir Singh, and more, is now gearing up for Deva, an action thriller film. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest in the film. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, its screenplay is penned by writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. The film will be released on February 14, 2025.

