Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput drops kids Misha and Zain's PIC while enjoying a sunny day out

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is not only one of the best actors, but he is a true family man. He tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, and they have two beautiful children - daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple sometimes shares pictures and videos of their kids, and whenever they do, fans shower love on their adorable family.

A while ago, Mira took to her social media account and shared an adorable picture of their kids enjoying their time in a garden.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's children enjoy day out

On July 18, a while ago, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram Story and shared a heartwarming picture of their children, Misha and Zain. In the image, the sibling duo can be seen enjoying a sunny day out in an open field. Misha wore a white outfit and tied a pink sweater on her waist, while her brother wore a black outfit and a cap.

Have a look:

Shahid Kapoor drops adorable pictures with kids Misha and Zain

On July 15, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of images with his kids, Misha and Zain. In the pictures, the doting father is seen enjoying quality time with his little munchkins with a serene background close to nature.

In both the pictures, the actor flew his kids up in the air while he had a sweet smile on his face. Sharing the post, he expressed in the caption, stating, "Just looking at em fly." He also added Breno Miranda’s Another Day In Paradise in the background. Shahid’s brother, Ishaan Khatter, dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

On the other hand, several fans dropped endearing comments gushing over the post. A user wrote, "I love when you post with kid." Another fan gushed," Love you the most, Sha, Mish & Zain The favorite trio ever."

Meanwhile, the couple was seen attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai that took place on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre.

