Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s 2024 with Misha, Zain, Ishaan Khatter filled with vacays, concerts is what true fun looks like

Today, December 31, 2024, is the last day of the year. Bollywood celebrities have started looking back at the past 12 months and sharing their happy moments in wrap videos. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, showed what true fun looks like as she dropped glimpses from 2024 with her kids, Misha and Zain, as well as her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. Her year was full of vacations, concerts, and celebrations.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram and posted a short reel summarizing her year. The video started with her glowing face, and it turned to a wedding she attended with her children, Misha and Zain. In one of the images, she was seen lying on a chair under the sun on one of her vacations. One glimpse showed her husband, Shahid Kapoor, playing with the kids on a beach. It also featured pictures of Mira with her friends.

Not just that, moments of her kids enjoying different concerts also made it to the video. A picture of Mira happily posing with Ishaan Khatter was also part of the wrap video. And don't miss the beautiful shots of Mira with Shahid. The Deva actor was seen throwing his son in the air during a birthday celebration. It ended with a glimpse of a sunset, signifying the end of the year.

In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, “2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I’m ready to fly (red heart emoji).”

Netizens showered love on Mira and her family in the comments section of the post. One person said, "Beautiful, how positive you are,” while another wrote, “You r love, your simplicity is heart melting.” A user stated, “2025 is bringing happiness.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is looking to start the new year with a bang. He is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Deva, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the first poster will be unveiled on January 1.

