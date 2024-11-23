Shalini Passi’s husband Sanjay REACTS to being recognized by her name: ‘I feel…’

Shalini Passi's life took a thrilling turn with the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, catapulting her to fame. Her magnetic charm quickly made her a fan favorite. Now, her husband, Sanjay Passi, shares his thoughts on being known as her 'husband', proudly embracing the label. It’s safe to say, he’s a total green flag!

Sanjay Passi, a prominent businessman, has recently become widely recognized as ‘Shalini Passi’s husband’ after her rise to fame on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. As per News 18, at a recent event, when Barkha Dutt mentioned this new recognition, he responded proudly, saying, “I feel proud about it. When someone asks me, ‘Are you Shalini Passi’s husband?’ I say ‘yes’."

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Shalini was asked about her potential return for the fourth season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She expressed openness, stating that it would depend on how things unfold, with both the viewers and makers’ interest playing a key role in her decision.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Shalini shared that she left with only positive memories. She described her experience as full of laughter, fun, and meaningful connections with her co-stars. The dynamic of having seven women together brought drama and humor, which made the time spent even more enjoyable.

She also expressed her deep fondness for each of the women, emphasizing how each one holds a special place in her heart and prayers.

Shalini Passi, born in 1976 in Delhi, has made a name for herself as an art collector, socialite, and philanthropist. Married to Sanjay Passi, a multi-billionaire chairman of the Pasco Group, the couple shares a son, Robin Passi.

When it comes to her role on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Passi revealed that while her husband hasn't tuned in to the show, their son watched it with his friends while Shalini was in Mumbai. She added that he absolutely loved it and was thrilled by the outpouring of love and positive attention his mother received.

The latest season of the show, now called Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, created a buzz by offering a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of Delhi’s elite. Joining the original cast, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh were fresh faces Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister.

