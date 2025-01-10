Triptii Dimri admits not being able to cry in Animal’s confession scene; here’s how Ranbir Kapoor helped her: ‘I was really struggling...'

Triptii Dimri received a lot of limelight for her role in the 2023 film Animal. The actress starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Triptii recently showered love on her co-star and shared that she wouldn’t have been able to crack the confession sequence in the movie without his help. She recalled struggling and not being able to cry in that scene.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor. She called him an extremely ‘secure’ actor. The actress further recalled the day they were shooting the confession scene from Animal. She admitted that she felt pressure since she was acting in front of Ranbir.

Triptii revealed that she wasn’t able to remember her lines that day. She said that she was shooting another movie at the same time and hence hadn’t slept well. Triptii stated that it was a long monologue and she was struggling with her lines. She also mentioned that she usually managed to cry in scenes, but she wasn’t able to do it during that shoot. “I was really struggling that day,” said Triptii.

Triptii Dimri then shared that Ranbir Kapoor noticed her struggle and supported her. She recalled him telling her, “Triptii, kiska shot lein pehle mera close ya tera close (whose closeup shot should we take first), you tell me. We’ll go like that with the scene.”

The Qala actress said that Ranbir thought like a director. She added that neither he nor Sandeep Reddy Vanga made her feel like she was wasting their time. Triptii disclosed that they took more takes. She concluded by saying that she managed to do it in the end, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Ranbir or her director’s support.

