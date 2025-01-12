Shalini Passi recalls being ‘extremely proud’ of son Robin after he did THIS to a girl who ran away from family: ‘So many times…’

Socialite Shalini Passi rose to fame overnight after appearing in the third season of the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Recently, Shalini spoke about her son, Robin Passi, and shared a proud moment from the pandemic. She recalled there was some incident where a girl had run away from her family, and Robin stepped in to help her return home safely, an act that made her extremely proud.

Shalini Passi, 49, who has a 28-year-old son named Robin, recently shared insights about him in a conversation with Hautterfly. She revealed that she gave birth to Robin at the age of 21 and expressed immense pride in him while recounting stories about his personality.

Shalini mentioned that during the pandemic, Robin Passi stepped up to help in a challenging situation where a girl from a family had run away, and he brought her back. She further shared that on several occasions, Robin has intervened to resolve disputes between couples and ensured the girl's safety by dropping her home. Shalini emphasized that these actions make her very proud of her son.

Shalini shared that when her son returned after completing his education before the pandemic, his flight was the last one to land in Delhi. Although he could have exited the airport, he chose to stay back as he was accompanied by several of his college friends, including both boys and girls, and didn’t want to leave them alone.

Advertisement

When asked about whether her son shares details about his relationships with her, Shalini humorously remarked that he avoids doing so because he fears she might talk to them and send them quirky emojis.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star also highlighted that her son, Robin, is capable of taking care of himself despite coming from a privileged background. She mentioned that whether they are traveling or at home, he participates in household chores, knows how to cook, and washes his own clothes.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar proudly sports 'nepo baby' t-shirt at dinner with Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora amid criticism for promoting nepotism: WATCH