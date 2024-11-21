Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi opens up on being part of season 4; ‘If the viewers…’

Shalini Passi's life changed dramatically with the release of the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, propelling her to instant fame. Her captivating personality struck a chord with viewers, turning her into a sensation. The audience has certainly embraced her, and now Passi has shared whether she will appear in the fourth season, adding 'if the viewers want she will be there'.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shalini Passi was asked if she would be willing to appear again in the fourth season of the show. She quickly responded, "Let's see how things go. Let's see how things plan out. If the viewers want me there and the makers want me there, I will be there."

In the same chat, Passi revealed that she left the show with only positive memories, describing her experience as filled with fun and all the bonds made with co-stars.

She shared that having seven women together was always exciting, filled with drama, humor, and enjoyment. Shalini expressed her deep affection for each of the women, saying that each one holds a special place in her heart, life, and prayers.

Shalini, who was born in 1976 in Delhi, is an art collector, socialite, and philanthropist based in Delhi, is married to Sanjay, a multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group, and they have a son named Robin Passi.

Advertisement

When discussing her family's reaction to the show, she mentioned that her husband hadn't watched the series yet, but her son had watched it with his friends while she was in Mumbai. He loved it, along with his friends, and was thrilled with the love and positive attention Shalini received.

The latest season of the hit show, now titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, made waves by incorporating Delhi's lifestyle.

In addition to the original cast of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh—the season introduced newcomers Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), resulting in a drama-filled, action-packed ride.

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shalini Passi reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s wifey Gauri likes ‘big bags’; shares which Bollywood wife's bag she'd want to steal