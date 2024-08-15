Sharvari Wagh seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple as her film Vedaa co-starring John Abraham gets released; WATCH

Sharvari Wagh is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. Amid release of her latest movie Vedaa, alongside John Abraham, Sharvari took blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her parents and looked all happy. After Maharaj and Munjaya, Vedaa is Sharvari’s third release of 2024.

Paparazzi captured actress Sharvari Wagh outside Mumbai’s famous religious place - Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress can be seen wearing a mustard color suit with floral patterns. She completed her look with big earrings and a ponytail to stay comfortable.

She also posed for the cameras outside the temple. Sharvari took blessings as her latest movie Vedaa released today. Directed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is an action movie that also stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Speaking about Vedda, the movie is written by Aseem Arrora and apart from John and Sharvari, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in the pivotal roles. It is an action-packed film in which John plays the role of an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialed for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sharvari is playing the titular role of Vedaa, a girl who belongs to a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. The movie focuses on the casteism issue.

The year 2024 has been Sharvari Wagh’s year so far. She was seen in Munjya and Maharaj too. About Munjya, the movie was released in June this year and also stars Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the pivotal roles. It was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Next, Maharaj was an OTT film that was released in June on Netflix, starring Sharvari, Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others in the lead roles. The movie got positive reviews.

