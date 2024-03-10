Shilpa Shetty reveals her managers ‘get more calls to book seats’ in her fancy restaurant than for her work

Shilpa Shetty has been in the acting industry for more than thirty years, but lately, she has expanded her interests into various business ventures. Among her notable endeavors is the restaurant Bastian, located in Mumbai, which has become a popular spot in the city. Shilpa mentioned in a recent interview that her managers receive more calls for reservations at Bastian than for her acting projects.

During a recent interaction with Zoom TV, Shilpa Shetty spoke about her restaurant and mentioned that numerous social media experts have attempted to estimate Bastian's earnings, but Shilpa dismissed their guesses, stating that they undervalue the restaurant's actual income. She also mentioned that her restaurant was the top contributor of GST among hospitality businesses in the previous fiscal year. She said, “They’re all wrong, and their numbers are totally wrong. We’re making much more than that (laughs). Last time we paid the highest GST for the hospitality. My managers tell me they get more calls to book seats in Bastian than for my work.”

Shilpa then referred to her restaurant as her source of “pride and joy,” expressing her belief that her path was meant to include ventures in the hospitality industry. She added, “The hospitality business is something I had to transition into because I’m a Shetty, of course. So Ranjit Bindra, Raj and I are great partners because we are like-minded people. I didn’t have to do too much to run the business. He went to Laroche in Switzerland, so he knows how to handle hospitality.”

Shilpa discussed the ambiance of the restaurant and mentioned that the evolution of her restaurant and the affection it receives from people is remarkable. Being able to serve three generations and cultivate a celebratory atmosphere is a great compliment for them as owners.

Shilpa Shetty on the work front

Shilpa Shetty's latest appearance was in the action-comedy movie Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan. Her upcoming project, Sukhee, features her alongside Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila. In this film, the 48-year-old actress plays the character of a Punjabi housewife who travels to Delhi with her friends for her school reunion after 20 years.

