Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra makes his Punjabi film debut with Mehr; we bet the teaser will leave you thrilled

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who made his acting debut with Undertrial (UT69), is now set to enter the Punjabi film industry with his upcoming project, Mehr. He recently shared an intriguing teaser for the film on social media, and it’s sure to leave you excited and eager for more!

On January 13, Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share the teaser for his upcoming Punjabi film Mehr. The teaser teases an emotional and family-centric story, with the voiceover suggesting deep themes of relationships, love, and life.

Along with the teaser, he expressed his excitement, writing, “This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr—a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru’s Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life.”

Shilpa Shetty gave a loving shoutout to her husband Raj by sharing the teaser of his upcoming film Mehr on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Brrahhh! Rab di Meher. All the best, Cookie.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently celebrated her husband, Raj Kundra, on his birthday with a heartfelt post that highlighted his amazing Bhangra skills. Sharing a lively video on Instagram, Shilpa captured Raj effortlessly performing Bhangra at a gathering, dressed in a white shirt, black jeans, a jacket, and matching shoes.

His energy was so contagious that even Shilpa, who tried to keep up, couldn't help but be impressed by his moves. In her message, she expressed her deep admiration for him, calling him the ‘best Bhangra dancer’ and wishing him a lifetime of joy and smiles.

She concluded by sharing how blessed she and their children, Viaan and Samisha, feel to have him in their lives, ending with a sweet birthday note for her ‘Cookie’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj Kundra marked his acting debut with UT 69, a biographical film that explores his life and the challenging period he spent in prison. Released in theaters on November 3, 2023, the movie delves into his experiences as an undertrial at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison, following his alleged involvement in a p*rnography case.

