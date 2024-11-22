Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Anniversary: When actress got ultimatum from her husband to either get married or do film with Sunny Deol

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating 15 years of marital bliss on November 22, 2024. On their special day, let's take a look back at the time when Raj gave Shilpa an ultimatum: either marry him or end their relationship by doing a then film with Sunny Deol, which later on got shelved. The rest, as they say, is history.

In an old interview with Bombay Times, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she had been working since the age of 17 and got married at 32. She shared that by then, she was ready for marriage and wanted to have a baby, which she saw as one of the key reasons for marriage.

Shilpa expressed her eagerness to embrace the new roles of a wife and mother, adding that she values her middle-class mindset. She emphasized that while she had no regrets about marrying during a successful phase of her career, she also desired her own identity and independence.

Shilpa recalled how, while shooting for The Man with Sunny Deol, her husband's shifting schedules led Raj to give her an ultimatum: marry him or end the relationship.

Shilpa Shetty eventually chose Raj Kundra over The Man, and she later reflected that it was one of the best decisions of her life, especially since Sunny Deol had decided to shelve the movie.

She joked about how, had she made a different choice, she might have been sitting in a salon coloring her greys without Raj by her side. Shilpa explained that sometimes decisions must be made in the moment and shared that she doesn’t dwell on the past or future, living fully in the present.

She mentioned that she had an opportunity to headline the British TV series EastEnders and settle in London, but she was more focused on starting a new phase of her life, enjoying holidays, and finding peace.

Shilpa added that when Raj proposed, it felt right to her. She revealed that she is not a conventional thinker and was open to the idea of a live-in relationship and having a child out of wedlock, had her parents allowed it. However, she chose to make more traditional decisions out of respect for her mother and the institution of marriage.

