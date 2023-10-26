EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra reacts to allegations of attempt to whitewash his image in UT 69

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, found himself embroiled in controversy due to his arrest in 2021. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his movie, UT 69, a biopic that delves into his life and his past days in prison. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kundra emphasized that the film does not seek to whitewash his image. Surprisingly, he revealed how he managed to find humor in his challenging situation and called the movie a black comedy.

Raj Kundra on allegations of UT 69 attempting to whitewash his image

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra, starring in the movie UT 69, discussed how the film does not aim to whitewash his image. He shared, "I think the trailer shows that it's not a whitewash. Allowing the director to have so much bad said about me because he read the notes, he read everything that I wrote inside. I made a diary of each and everything that happened inside."

Reflecting on a particular incident from his time in jail, Kundra revealed, "These things happen, when Shilpa is on TV, they're like, 'Arre she's looking damn h*t,' and somebody said, 'Arre uska pati yaha baitha hai chup kar' (‘Her husband is sitting here, shut up’). So, I had to go through that. It was the class of life of the people around me, that's their understanding and thought. Unki samajh utne level tak hi hai (Their level of understanding is that much only). So, I was okay with it."

Watch the full interview here:

Raj Kundra on UT 69 is like a black comedy

Finding humor in the midst of adversity, Raj Kundra shared, "I am showing you what has actually happened, what I went through. It was an interesting group of people. When you put a British citizen who's come from abroad and doesn't have an idea to understand how the system works and gets stuck in one of the worst overcrowded notorious jails. Humor aa hi jati hai (Humor comes automatically). I laugh at it today, I laughed at it then too. When I wrote it, it felt like a black comedy there and then. I was writing notes and I was laughing to myself. It was a serious matter."

Discussing the movie, he added, "It was funny but at the same time it was painful. That's the way we've projected that in the film. If you've liked the trailer, you'll love the film because we've not taken just the best bits and put them in the trailer. The film has so much more to show. 63 days of what happened in 2 hours, there's lots of content."

The film is set to release in theaters on November 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty wishes to work with Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh; claims she shares best chemistry with Govinda