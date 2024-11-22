Shilpa Shetty shares VIDEO of romantic auto rickshaw ride at night with Raj Kundra as she wishes him on their wedding anniversary; ‘15 years and no counting….’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are two of the most prominent couples in Bollywood. The couple who tied the knot in 2009 has only become stronger. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle. She shared a heartfelt video of enjoying a rickshaw ride with her husband in a tender moment as she wished him on their wedding Anniversary.

Today, November 22, 2024, the couple is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. On this occasion, Shilpa Shetty shared an unseen yet heartwarming video with her husband as they enjoyed a simple, cozy auto-rickshaw ride at night. The video showcased the moment of pure joy and love between them as they gently held against each other through this journey.

In the video, we saw the businessman enjoying the moment as he sang songs, and the actress leaned over his shoulder and enjoyed watching him sing. The couple's laughter and loving bond were visible as they experienced the little joys of life away from the glitzy film industry. Shetty even asked her husband if he enjoyed the ride, and he immediately replied that he "loved it."

She captioned the video, writing, "15 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary Cookie. You make every ride worth it, even the scary ones | Here's to many more adventures, rides and years, LOVEINFINITYOU"."

Raj Kundra wasn't far behind as he shared another video of them dancing at a function together to wish his wife. He looked charming in black pants, a white shirt, and a beige coat; the Sukhee actress looked gorgeous in a red gown, dancing completely in sync while others cheered for the couple.

He captioned it, writing, "Happy 15th Anniversary to the love of my life. Through every beat, twist, and turn, we've danced through life's challenges and joys hand in hand. You make every moment feel like a celebration, and I'm grateful for your love, faith, strength, and support. Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and dancing through life. Love you to eternity!"

For those unaware, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2009. They have frequently acknowledged the role of each other's support in life, and their love is reflected in their public displays of affection. Although they share some pictures from events and outings on their social media handles, they have kept their personal life away from the limelight.

