Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s p*rn case: Gehana Vasisth reveals earning 3 lakhs per film and what she saw at his office

The Enforcement Directorate has escalated its investigation into Raj Kundra's p*rnography case, with a recent raid at his residence. Now, actress and producer Gehana Vasisth disclosed earning 3 lakhs per film and mentioned visiting an office connected to Kundra.

On Monday (December 9), Gehana Vasisth was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six hours, during which she disclosed startling information about the case. She confirmed that the agency inquired about the Hotshots app and whether it was owned by Raj Kundra.

In a conversation with IANS, Gehana clarified that she never had direct interactions with Raj Kundra and that all communication took place through Umesh Kamath. She mentioned that the locations where meetings were held had Viaan Industries displayed at the entrance, and she noticed a family photo of Raj Kundra there.

Based on this, she inferred that it was his company, questioning why anyone else would display his family photo on their premises. She said, “I am assuming that it’s Raj Kundra’s company. Otherwise, why would anyone else have Raj Kundra’s family photo in their premises?”

The actress further revealed that Hotshots was shut down in November 2020, and she met him for the first time in January 2021. The meeting was about the launch of Bollyfame and Jaldilife, with Shilpa Shetty reportedly set to be the brand ambassador.

Gehana also claimed that she earned three lakhs per movie and that the payments were made to her bank account in GBP, which she would then convert into Indian rupees.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 on charges related to the production and distribution of adult content, though he was later released on bail. He has consistently denied the accusations, claiming he was unfairly targeted.

Earlier this year, he came under investigation by the ED in connection with the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam. They seized assets worth Rs 98 crore. For the unversed, this legal saga began in 2018 when the ED started investigating Amit Bharadwaj's Ponzi scheme.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra strongly asks media not to ‘drag’ her name in first statement after ED raid at his house: ‘No amount...’