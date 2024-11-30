Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra strongly asks media not to ‘drag’ her name in first statement after ED raid at his house: ‘No amount...’

Shilpa Shetty made headlines after reports of an ED raid at her home, tied to her husband Raj Kundra’s alleged money laundering case involving explicit content. Her lawyer denied any connection, asserting her innocence. Now, breaking his silence, Raj urged the media to stop dragging the actress' name, stating that sensationalism cannot overshadow the truth.

Raj Kundra took to Instagram today, addressing the ongoing media buzz surrounding his case. Sharing his stance, he highlighted his full cooperation with an investigation that has spanned four years.

He dismissed the swirling allegations of associations, p*rnography, and money laundering as exaggerated drama, expressing confidence that justice would ultimately reveal the truth. He wrote, “As for the claims of associates, p*rnography and money laundering, let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!”

He also called out the media for repeatedly linking his wife, Shilpa Shetty, to the case. He emphasized the importance of respecting boundaries and urged them to stop involving her in unrelated matters. “A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries.!!! #ED,” he wrote.

Earlier, Shilpa’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, addressed recent media reports with an official clarification, stating that the actress has no connection to the ongoing case or any legal violations. He dismissed claims of an ED raid on her home as baseless and misleading, emphasizing that there is no reason for such action.

Her lawyer further highlighted that the investigation revolves around her husband, Raj, who is actively cooperating with authorities to uncover the truth about the case.

He also appealed to media outlets to stop using Shilpa’s images or videos when discussing the matter, as it unfairly tarnishes her reputation. Legal action was hinted at for those disregarding this request.

The case, which has been ongoing since May 2022, initially saw Raj Kundra and several associates arrested for a brief period before being released on bail. Kundra has consistently denied any direct involvement, claiming he was wrongfully implicated.

Alongside Kundra, other accused individuals include actors Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and Umesh Kamat, as well as officials connected to Raj Kundra Films.

