EXCLUSIVE: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about Raj Kundra’s arrest: Everyone is taking advantage

Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection with the adult film racket has created a massive buzz in the town. And while he has been sent to judicial custody till July 23, the nation is brimming with an opinion. In fact, the social media is also abuzz with memes and Kundra has been trolled. Amid this, Gehana Vasisth has come out in Raj Kundra’s support. In an exclusive conversation, while the actress stated there did not make any porn film, she also reacted to the memes doing the rounds on the social media.

Speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Gehana stated that people are just taking advantage of the situation. “Ye jo abhi continuously memes ban rahe hain, ye toh har cheez ka ek daur hota hai. Public ko jo bhi cheez trend me nazar aati hai, log uska meme banate hai aur daal dete hain kyunki wo bhi to eventually paise kama rahe hote hain na. Kehte hai na behti ganga me haath dho lo to har koi behti ganga me haath dho kar ke daal raha hai (The memes that are doing the rounds, everything has a phase. Everything that is in the trend, people tend to make memes about it and make money out of it. It is just like making hay while the sun shines)”.

Check her statement here:

Meanwhile, Gehana also stated that the films made by Raj, which are in her knowledge, are bold and erotic. “Police and people should understand that there is a huge difference between porn and erotica,” she added. On the other hand, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale called Kundra the key conspirator in the case post his arrest on July 19.

