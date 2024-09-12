Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput would have collaborated much before Chhichhore in THIS movie but the Stree 2 star was written off

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the 2019 film Chhichhore which was both commercial and critical success at the box office. However many don’t know, but the duo had a possibility of featuring together way back in 2013. The film was Kai Po Che for which Shraddha had auditioned but wasn’t selected.

While speaking to Remo D’Souza on Mashable India, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed the same and said, “She’s very hard-working. Her first audition for me was for Teen Patti. Then she did a couple of films that didn’t work and there was a downfall. She then auditioned for Kai Po Che! but that didn’t happen. She wasn’t selected… Then there was a break. Then Aashiqui 2 happened.”

Mukesh recalled how Shraddha Kapoor never gets tired and is always ready to audition. Since the time she started, her energy has remained the same. Remo D’Souza while speaking about his experience with Stree 2 star shared that Kapoor is very hardworking and shot the ABCD’s 2 hit track Sun Saathiya in just 7 hours.

While Sushant and Shraddha didn’t feature together ever again, their only collaboration - Chhichhore became immortal. The coming-of-age drama was directed by Nitesh Tiwari under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala with Fox Star Studios having its distribution rights.

Advertisement

Chhichhore was loosely based on Tiwari's personal experiences as a student at IIT, Bombay, and also featured Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in key roles. It was very recently that the film completed seven years and Shraddha shared a wholesome video celebrating the same.

Watch here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was part of Stree 2 which broke all records at the box office, the film led by Rajkummar Rao turned out to be a juggernaut. Stree 2, despite clashing against John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, continues to enjoy its dream run.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is part of the Maddock supernatural universe and will soon see its third part going on floors.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is all about fam-jam, food, and gorging on modaks; don’t miss VIDEO of Stree 2 star dancing