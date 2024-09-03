Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: When veteran actor taught daughter Shraddha how to ‘maaro thumka’; VIDEO broke the internet

Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, and the wishes for his big day have already started to pour in. It seems like a befitting time to reflect on one of the most special Instagram posts the veteran star once shared. Back when his daughter Shraddha Kapoor was busy promoting her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shakti dropped a video grooving to one of the film’s hit songs, Show Me The Thumka.

This selfie video was recorded by the Stree 2 actress where she can be heard saying, “Bapu, thumka laga rahe ho” while Shakti was already grooving to the song. Responding to Shraddha, the birthday boy was heard saying, “Beta thumka lagaya nahi maara jaata hai”. After this, the father-daughter duo was seen screaming their lungs out, saying ‘Maaro Thumka.’

Watch the heartwarming video here:-

Shakti Kapoor made his acting debut in 1975 and is still quite active in showbiz. The actor has been a part of some of the most successful films of all time including Qurbani (1980), Rocky (1981), Satte Pe Satta (1982), Himmatwala (1983), Tohfa (1984), ChaalBaaz (1989), Raja Babu (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Judwaa (1997) and Coolie No. 1 (1995) among many.

On January 12, 1982, Kapoor tied the knot with Shivangi Kapoor, who happens to be the elder sister of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure; the duo has two kids together, a son named Siddhanth Kapoor and Shraddha. While Siddhanth is also an actor who is finding his foot in the industry, the diva is already an established face in showbiz.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest release, Stree 2, has broken several records to emerge as one of the biggest successes of recent times and an all-time blockbuster.

Coming back to the birthday boy, then born Sunil Kapoor, the idea of his name change was driven by Sunil Dutt. The seasoned filmmaker had spotted Kapoor and wanted to cast him as the antagonist in his son Sanjay Dutt’s debut film, Rocky. However, Dutt felt Sunil was not going with the birth of the on-screen dreadful villain image, and that’s how Shakti Kapoor was born.

